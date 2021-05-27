20310 Fairway Oaks Drive #153

Welcome Home to the New Serena Floorplan by Niche Artisan Homes! The Serena Patio Home. is an artfully & distinctively designed and built home mindful of grand detail. With its abundant windows, it invites bright natural light into its comfortable & functional spaces. Beautiful Wood-Crafted Cabinetry, Solid Surface Countertops, 9'ft Ceilings, Solid Wood 3-Panel Craftsman Doors, Transoms, Sunroom, Bonus Room, Zoned In-Floor Heat, Garage Floor drain, Oversized 3 Car Garage w/Shop Area, Premium finishes, Abundant Storage, Oasis-Design Master Suite w/large walk-in closet will Delight, Relax & Refresh! NICHE Artisan homes are built with Earth-Friendly materials, Low/No VOC's and are constructed to meet and exceed Energy Star standards, being mindful of your Family's Health, Comfort & Energy Efficiencies. $599,900.