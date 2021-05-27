Palm Coast Man, 44, Is Killed in Motorcycle Crash on I-95 North of Old Dixie Highway

A 44-year-old Palm Coast man was killed in a collision with an SUV this morning on I-95 as he rode his motorcycle two miles north of the intersection with Old Dixie Highway. The crash was initially reported to Flagler County 911 at 9:36 a.m. The Florida Highway Patrol reports that a 68-year-old Ponte Vedra woman and the motorcyclist were both traveling south when “for reasons unknown at this time” the motorcyclist lost control, made contact with the right side of the SUV, and crashed.