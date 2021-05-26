Cancel
Bear incident under investigation

Cody Enterprise
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. Park Rangers of Yellowstone National Park are investigating an incident of a woman approaching too close to wildlife at Roaring Mountain. On May 10 at about 4:45 p.m., an unidentified woman approached a female grizzly bear and her two cubs at the north end of the Roaring Mountain parking lot. The female grizzly charged the woman, who turned and walked away from the bears.

