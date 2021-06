It's been a long wait, but the Concacaf Nations League Finals will finally take place and it will bring us an exciting matchup between Honduras and the USMNT today at the Empower Field at Mile High. Both sides have finished first of their groups in the previous stage and have been looking forward to this game since then. The winner will advance to the tournament's final, where it will face either Mexico or Costa Rica. Here, you'll find everything you need to know about this game, such as information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch it in the US.