Among Us Reveals New Crewmate Color Coming in Next Update

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmong Us developer InnerSloth has revealed a new gray colored crewmate coming to the game in the near future! Fans of Among Us will have the chance to use the new crewmate color once the game's 15 player update goes live. The color was revealed via the game's Twitter account, which also shared a brief image of the color in motion. It's a small change to the game, but one that should give players a little more variety. It also marks the second new color revealed over the last few days, following the announcement of the new Rose colored crewmate.

comicbook.com
