Todd McFarlane Offers New Details for Spawn's Universe

Jason Todd, aka the Red Hood, is back as McFarlane Toys reveals their newest figure for their DC Multiverse line. Unlike previous releases, this figure will feature a brand new unmasked head sculpt for Red Hood, showing the man behind the mask. Jason will have 22 points of articulation and will come with a nice set of weapons with the All-Blades, crowbar, and a display stand. This figure will release as an exclusive, but no official confirmation has been revealed just yet. Red Hood fans will want to put this figure side by side with the previous Red Hood figure if they have come across one yet. Red Hood is an excellent and dark member of the Bat-Family, and McFarlane did a great job bringing him to life with this figure. Pre-orders for Jason Todd are not live, but fans can check out his product page here and be on the lookout for him possibly releasing here at a later date.