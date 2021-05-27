Todd McFarlane Offers New Details for Spawn's Universe
Todd McFarlane made a big announcement earlier this year when he confirmed that he was expanding the world of Spawn with brand new comics, turning the ongoing solo series into "Spawn's Universe." The collection of comics will have three solo titles and one team book when they're all said and done, and McFarlane says it's an idea he's had for years and something he should have done a long time ago. Speaking in an interview that appears in the back pages of this week's Spawn #318, McFarlane says the idea of an expanded universe was something they kicked around in the first year of Image Comics but reaching Spawn #300 was the catalyst he needed to try it for real.comicbook.com