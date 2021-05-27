Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Castro County, TX

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro by NWS

weather.gov
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of and northwestern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 930 PM CDT FOR CASTRO COUNTY At 905 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 5 miles east of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Dimmitt, Easter and Nazareth. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...70MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
County
Castro County, TX
City
Dimmitt, TX
Local
Texas Cars
City
Nazareth, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Homes#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Franklin County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Franklin, Osage by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Franklin; Osage FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of east central Kansas, including the following areas, Franklin and Osage. * Through Sunday morning. * The Flash Flood Watch continues in areas that have recently received heavy rainfall. As little as an additional inch of rain could cause flash flooding to occur within the watch area.
Cherokee County, KSweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cherokee, Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:52:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Cherokee; Crawford The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northern Cherokee County in southeastern Kansas Crawford County in southeastern Kansas Western Barton County in southwestern Missouri Northwestern Jasper County in southwestern Missouri * Until 845 AM CDT Saturday. * At 1252 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pittsburg, Girard, Frontenac, Arma, Liberal, Cherokee, Weir and Sheldon. The Lightning Creek and Cow Creek basins have received up to 3 inches of rain already. With additional rain expected, these two streams are expected to rapidly rise through the early morning hours. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Dewey County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Dewey, Woodward by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 03:09:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. A Flash Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. If you are in the warned area move to higher ground immediately. Residents living along streams and creeks should take immediate precautions to protect life and property. Target Area: Dewey; Woodward FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 415 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN DEWEY AND SOUTHEASTERN WOODWARD COUNTIES At 309 AM CDT, Light to moderate rainfall continues to fall and may add up to an additional inch of rainfall total before 415 AM. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Doppler radar. IMPACT...Flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage and low lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Vici and Mutual. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1-2 INCHES IN 3 HOURS
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:31:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR CASTRO AND SWISHER COUNTIES At 1231 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 9 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles northwest of Hart to 6 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tulia, Dimmitt, Hart, Kress, Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Castro County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Hale, Lamb, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 00:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Castro; Hale; Lamb; Swisher A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN HALE...CASTRO...SWISHER AND NORTHERN LAMB COUNTIES At 1224 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles southeast of Hereford to 7 miles southeast of Dimmitt to 4 miles northeast of Earth, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Plainview, Tulia, Dimmitt, Olton, Hart, Earth, Kress, Happy, Easter, Halfway, Nazareth, Edmonson and Springlake. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Labette, Montgomery by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Labette; Montgomery FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Harding County, NMweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Quay by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Prepare immediately for large hail and damaging winds. People outside should move to a shelter, inside a strong building and away from windows. Blowing dust associated with strong thunderstorm winds can reduce visibilities below one quarter mile at times. Target Area: Harding; Quay A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM MDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN HARDING AND CENTRAL QUAY COUNTIES At 346 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Ute Lake State Park, or 22 miles northeast of Tucumcari, moving southeast at 20 mph. Logan is in the path of this storm. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Tucumcari, Logan and Ute Lake State Park. This includes Interstate 40 between Mile Markers 336 and 344. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPH
Chautauqua County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch is now in effect for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Showers and thunderstorms producing heavy rain will remain possible for today and tonight. With grounds extremely saturated any additional rainfall will likely cause flooding. In addition, major and near record river flooding is expected along the Neosho River today and tonight.
Briscoe County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Briscoe, Castro by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 01:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 09:12:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Briscoe; Castro FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 5 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN BRISCOE, NORTHEASTERN CASTRO AND NORTHERN SWISHER COUNTIES The heavy rain has ended. Flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat. Please continue to heed remaining road closures as localized flooding may still exist.
Des Moines County, IAweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Des Moines, Lee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 11:15:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Des Moines; Lee FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of Illinois, southeast Iowa, and northeast Missouri, including the following areas, in Illinois, Bureau, Hancock, Henderson, Henry IL, McDonough, Mercer, Putnam, and Warren. In southeast Iowa, Des Moines and Lee. In northeast Missouri, Clark and Scotland. * Through Sunday morning * Rounds of rain and thunderstorms, some heavy, are expected across the watch area through Sunday morning. With the ground extremely moist from recent heavy rain, flash flooding will be possible. Locations that see rain repeatedly will be especially prone to flash flooding. * Excessive runoff may result in flooding of low-lying and flood prone locations. Small rivers, creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.
Cochran County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cochran, Yoakum by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 17:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 18:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cochran; Yoakum The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cochran County in northwestern Texas Northeastern Yoakum County in northwestern Texas * Until 645 PM CDT. * At 539 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 8 miles north of Plains, moving north at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of southeastern Cochran and northeastern Yoakum Counties. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Okfuskee County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Okfuskee, Okmulgee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-27 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Okfuskee; Okmulgee FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Tulsa has expanded the * Flash Flood Watch to include portions of east central Oklahoma and northeast Oklahoma, including the following counties, in east central Oklahoma, Okfuskee. In northeast Oklahoma, Okmulgee. * Through Sunday morning. * Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected across portions of northeast Oklahoma through Tonight. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be likely across the watch area through Tonight with locally higher amounts possible. This will likely lead to flooding of flood prone areas.
Craig County, OKweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Craig, Delaware, Ottawa by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 05:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Craig; Delaware; Ottawa The National Weather Service in Tulsa has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Craig County in northeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Delaware County in northeastern Oklahoma Ottawa County in northeastern Oklahoma * Until 845 AM CDT. * At 538 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Miami... Vinita Commerce... Fairland Afton... Quapaw Welch... Bernice Bluejacket... Wyandotte Picher... Narcissa Bernice State Park... Cleora White Oak... Ottawa Peoria... Cardin Pyramid Corners... Twin Bridges State Park FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Garza County, TXweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Garza, Kent by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 19:55:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Garza; Kent A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 830 PM CDT FOR WEST CENTRAL KENT AND EASTERN GARZA COUNTIES At 754 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Justiceburg, or 8 miles northwest of Lake Alan Henry, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Lake Alan Henry and Justiceburg. HAIL...1.25IN WIND...60MPH
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Elk County, KSweather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Elk, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 12:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:30:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Elk; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * A portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson and Woodson. * Through Sunday morning. * Pockets of heavy rain on saturated ground may aggravate ongoing flooding or lead to additional flooding problems.
Eagle County, COweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Eagle, Garfield by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 15:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Eagle; Garfield The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for The Grizzly Creek Burn Area in Western Eagle County in west central Colorado East Central Garfield County in west central Colorado * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 347 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain over the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. Between 0.1 and 0.3 inches of rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 1 hour. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.1 to 0.3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. Excessive rainfall over the burn scar will result in debris flow. The debris flow can consist of rock, mud, vegetation and other loose materials. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of areas in and around the Grizzly Creek Burn Area. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Shoshone. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE EXPECTED RAINFALL...0.5-1 INCH IN 1 HOUR