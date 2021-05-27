Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Castro, Swisher by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 21:05:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for the Panhandle of Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Castro; Swisher The National Weather Service in Lubbock Texas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Castro County in the Panhandle of Texas Northwestern Swisher County in the Panhandle of Texas * Until 1000 PM CDT. * At 904 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles northeast of Dimmitt, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Happy and Nazareth. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH