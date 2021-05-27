Felony suspect causes crash while running from Marion County deputies, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — An Ocala woman and her daughter were injured in a crash caused by a man who was running from deputies Wednesday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers say the unidentified suspect was westbound on State Road 40 in Ocala just before 3:30 p.m., actively fleeing from a deputy at a high rate of speed.

According to FHP, the suspect ran a red light at the intersection of SR 40 and SW 80th Ave and collided with a pickup truck that was attempting to make a left turn onto SW 80th Ave.

The 33-year-old woman driving the truck and her 10-year-old daughter were both taken to Shands UF Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, identified only as a 29-year-old man from Ocala, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

A third vehicle received minor damage from crash debris striking it, but the driver wasn’t injured.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was being investigated for a felony battery incident when he ran from deputies.

The crash remains under investigation by FHP.

©2021 Cox Media Group