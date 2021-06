California lawmakers approved a new budget Monday, just before the constitutional deadline of June 15. The move allows lawmakers to get paid, even though the spending plan doesn’t have a firm commitment from Governor Gavin Newsom that he will sign it. Democratic lawmakers are expected to negotiate with Newsom to secure a deal before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. Republicans called it a “fake budget,” but Democrats contend it shows that lawmakers and the governor are largely in agreement. The two sides are roughly $20 billion apart.