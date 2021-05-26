A Memorial Day Weekend in Salt Lake
Wading through the Memorial Day sale ads and attempting to find a campsite in a sea of packed RVs and tents, you might be wondering how you can best reflect and honor the lives of service members during our nation’s more somber holiday. Flags flown at half-mast, silk poppy pins and flowers, gatherings in cemeteries–Memorial Day, once named Decoration Day is our annual day of remembrance. Here in Salt Lake City, we have our special Memorial Day traditions to honor those who have lost their lives serving in the United States military, and it’s also a day people often reflect and commemorate loved ones they’ve lost personally.www.visitsaltlake.com