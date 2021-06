Nikola Jokic was named the 2020-21 NBA MVP on Tuesday evening, a tough one to swallow for Sixers fans who'd hoped this would be Joel Embiid's year. It seems Jokic's durability and Embiid's injury woes decided the award. It's a bummer that the absolute best player in terms of talent level didn't win the award; some will argue being available is part of the value equation, while others will point out Jokic is a defensive liability while Embiid is a masterful two-way player.