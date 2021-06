BLISSFIELD — Blissfield Community Schools plans to make renovations and create new facilities to encourage a safer and more exciting environment. A community forum took place Tuesday night regarding the vision for the facilities. Introduced at the forum were Mike Galovan and Shawn Parshall from TowerPinkster, an architectural engineering firm with offices in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, who are consulting on the project. Also introduced at the forum was Todd McDonald from project management firm CSM Group, also of Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo, serving as the construction manager for the project, and Scott Abbott, who is the operations director.