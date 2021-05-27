Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

By Glenn Kessler, The Washington Post
Anchorage Daily News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe source of the coronavirus that has left more than 3 million people dead around the world remains a mystery. But in recent months the idea that it emerged from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) — once dismissed as a ridiculous conspiracy theory — has gained new credence. How...

www.adn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Cotton
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central China#Lancet#Anti Chinese#Daily Mail#The Washington Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
Related
Sciencenewpaper24.com

Jon Stewart Argues For Wuhan Lab Leak Idea: “The Illness Is The Similar Identify As The Lab!” | Video – NEWPAPER24

Jon Stewart Argues For Wuhan Lab Leak Idea: “The Illness Is The Similar Identify As The Lab!” | Video. Former “Every day Present” host Jon Stewart appeared to go all-in on the Wuhan coronavirus lab leak concept on Monday’s “The Late Present.” Stewart was Stephen Colbert’s first visitor with a full studio viewers for the reason that begin of the pandemic. “This isn’t a conspiracy,” Stewart mentioned in regards to the concept that COVID-19 leaked from a lab in Wuhan, China. “Oh my god, there’s a novel respiratory coronavirus overtaking Wuhan, China, what will we do? Oh, who we may ask? The Wuhan novel respiratory coronavirus lab. The illness is similar identify because the lab. That’s just a bit too bizarre!”
ScienceNME

Doctor criticises Jon Stewart for backing Wuhan lab COVID-19 theory

A doctor has condemned Jon Stewart’s comments regarding a theory claiming that COVID-19 began in an accidental lab leak. Stewart voiced his comments on Stephen Colbert‘s Late Show on June 14, and has since come under fire. Colbert had asked Stewart for his thoughts on the “science” behind virus detection...
ScienceVulture

Jon Stewart Wants You to ‘Stop With the Logic’ and Accept His Lab-Leak Theory

Welcome back to the Ed Sullivan Theater! What tasty conspiracy would you like to start with today? On Monday’s The Late Show, Stephen Colbert welcomed his old brother-in-arms Jon Stewart to be his first studio guest, where he was promptly told to “stop with the logic and people and things” and give in to what Stewart believes is the correct coronavirus theory: It came from a lab, and not, say, “a pangolin kissing a turtle” or a group of feisty bats in a market. “I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science,” he explained. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.” Stewart was particularly transfixed by … well … we’ll just let him tell it his way:
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

ABC's Terry Moran says Trump 'weaponized' Wuhan lab-leak theory, making subject of COVID origins 'radioactive'

ABC News' chief national correspondent Terry Moran appeared to blame former President Trump for the delayed consensus in the legitimacy of the Wuhan lab-leak theory. In a preview of a Nightline report about the origins of the coronavirus that aired on Monday night, Moran is seen interviewing Jamie Metzl, the former State Department official and World Health Organization adviser who had been outspoken about the possibility that the virus escaped from the Wuhan lab.
Cancernewschannel20.com

US officials deleted COVID-19 data following Chinese investigators request, report says

WASHINGTON (SBG) — A Seattle researcher has recovered since-deleted data on the COVID-19 virus that were deliberately deleted from a National Institute of Health database after Chinese investigators requested the sequence be removed, according to Reuters. Jesse Bloom, a computational biologist at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, detailed Tuesday...
Internetsgtreport.com

Google official admits censoring COVID lab-leak theory

That’s the question the Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson raised Tuesday night when he noted the head of Google’s health division admitted at a recent Wall Street Journal forum that the Big Tech giant censored information about the possibility that the novel coronavirus escaped from a laboratory in China. TRUTH...
Sciencethoughtcrimeradio.net

COLLUSION: Emails reveal that Fauci, Daszak coordinated influential articles that downplayed the lab leak theory

(Natural News) Two of the most significant articles promoting the “natural origins” theory for the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak’s origins originated from scientists who were part of a response team of “experts” brought in by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, Medicine (NASEM) and coordinated by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the help of Peter Daszak.
Public Healthsbynews.com

Wuhan virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli denies COVID-19 lab leak theory in rare interview

In a rare interview with The New York Times, Wuhan virologist Dr. Shi Zhengli denied claims that the COVID-19 virus originated in the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “My lab has never conducted or cooperated in conducting gain-of-function experiments that enhance the virulence of viruses,” she told The Times. Experts in the international community have struggled to gain transparent access to the lab, in order to determine the coronavirus’ origin.
Sciencecalifornianewstimes.com

Should we pay more attention to the lab leak theory and formally investigate it?- Technology News, Firstpost

It’s been a year and a half since the pandemic occurred, but it’s still unclear where the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes Covid-19 came from. The general view so far has been that the virus “spilled” from bats into humans. However, there are growing calls to investigate the possibility that Covid emerged from a laboratory in Wuhan, China, where it first appeared at the end of 2019.
ScienceNewsTarget

Sir Jeremy Farrar of the British Wellcome Trust conspired with Fauci and Daszak to stifle Wuhan lab leak theory

Dr. Anthony Fauci and Dr. Peter Daszak were not the only guardians of science who privately plotted to conceal gain-of-function coronavirus research from the public. Sir Jeremy Farrar from the British Wellcome Trust also conspired to shut down any debate on the Wuhan lab leak theory. The former Oxford University professor has been in this influential role for eight years, commandeering one of the world’s wealthiest foundations while also sitting on the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies.
Sciencesgtreport.com

Wuhan Lab Leak Theory: Why is this even a controversial statement?

Several studies had already been published suggesting that excess sugar consumption was a major cause of coronary heart disease. This was a problem for the Sugar Research Foundation— an industry group dedicated to promoting the consumption of sugar. The organization decided to fund its own ‘studies’ meant to discredit all...
POTUSThe Guardian

Though it is newly respectable, the Wuhan lab theory remains fanciful

In the storm of disinformation since the emergence of Covid-19, the assertion that the virus is human-created has lingered on the fringes. This outlandish conjecture, once confined to conspiracy theorists, has undergone a renaissance after Joe Biden’s insistence that scientists should investigate the possible lab origins of Covid. From Vanity Fair to the Washington Post, the theory has been given a veneer of respectability.
Sciencedawsoncountyjournal.com

Chinese Propaganda Outlet Trots Out Anonymous Scientists To Combat Lab-Leak Theory

Global Times column bashes lab-leak concerns through unnamed ‘China-WHO’ virologists. A Chinese propaganda outlet is using anonymous sources—described as virologists “close to the China-WHO joint investigative research mission”—to push back against the growing suspicion that the COVID-19 pandemic started as a result of a lab leak. An unsigned piece in...
Sciencefloppingaces.net

Fauci Falsely Claims He’s ‘Always’ Been Open To Probability Of Wuhan Lab Leak

Dr. Anthony Fauci falsely claimed he’s “always” been open to the probability that COVID-19 began to spread as a result of a leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. “People forget that, but if you go back then, even though you lean towards feeling that this is more likely a natural occurrence, we always felt that you’ve got to keep an open mind. All of us,” Fauci said on “CBS This Morning” on Wednesday. “We didn’t get up and start announcing it, but what we said, ‘keep an open mind and continue to look.’”