Timeline: How the Wuhan lab-leak theory suddenly became credible

Welcome back to the Ed Sullivan Theater! What tasty conspiracy would you like to start with today? On Monday’s The Late Show, Stephen Colbert welcomed his old brother-in-arms Jon Stewart to be his first studio guest, where he was promptly told to “stop with the logic and people and things” and give in to what Stewart believes is the correct coronavirus theory: It came from a lab, and not, say, “a pangolin kissing a turtle” or a group of feisty bats in a market. “I think we owe a great debt of gratitude to science,” he explained. “Science has in many ways helped ease the suffering of this pandemic, which was more than likely caused by science.” Stewart was particularly transfixed by … well … we’ll just let him tell it his way: