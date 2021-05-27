Cancel
Tiger who roamed Houston neighborhood now getting right at home in new habitat, video shows

By Scripps National
ABC Action News
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleIndia the tiger is quickly making himself right at home in his new habitat. India was turned over to authorities in Houston after neighbors spotted him roaming around for several days. India was being kept as a pet, which is illegal. He was taken to the Cleveland Amory Black Beauty...

