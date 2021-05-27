Cancel
MLB

Alex Cora manages to get important day off for daughter's graduation

Milford Daily News
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON — Alex Cora values at least one personal title above that of Red Sox manager. Cora will miss Boston’s game against the Marlins on Saturday after making a return trip to his native Puerto Rico. His daughter, Camila, is graduating with the senior class at the elite Robinson School. The first college preparatory program founded in the capital city of San Juan will celebrate its commencement while the Red Sox host Miami for an interleague set.

MLBRealGM

Alex Cora Speaks To Red Sox Pitchers About Rule Changes

Wanting to save his team from public shame, Alex Cora spoke to the Boston Red Sox pitching staff about Major League Baseball's rule changes regarding using illegal foreign substances on the mound. "I come from a suspension and I know how embarrassing that is and how tough that is not...
Posted by
NESN

Alex Cora’s Reminder About Rafael Devers Should Scare Rest Of MLB

Rafael Devers is rolling, but he might just be getting started. Devers delivered in the clutch once again Monday night as the Red Sox wrapped up their four-game series with the Blue Jays at Fenway Park. After Vladimir Guerrero Jr. briefly swung the momentum in Toronto’s favor, Devers sent Boston home a winner when he smashed a game-winning knock off the center field wall in the bottom of the ninth.
Posted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox’s Kiké Hernández first met Alex Cora as a 10-year-old batboy; now enjoying playing for him in majors | Chris Cotillo (MLB Notebook)

Long before they were both members of the Red Sox, Alex Cora and Kiké Hernández shared a field far away from Fenway Park. In the early 2000s, Cora -- then an established member of the Dodgers -- always went home during the off-season to play winter ball in his hometown of Caguas, Puerto Rico. Hernández, not yet a teenager, was a batboy for the team because his father, Kiké Hernández Sr., worked as the first base coach.
MLBallfans.co

Red Sox manager Alex Cora: There’s ‘no paranoia’ about sign stealing anymore

As Major League Baseball tries to navigate its newest scandal involving pitchers using sticky substances to enhance their spin rate, it appears sign stealing is no longer a significant concern. At least, according to Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Now, there’s no paranoia,” Cora said, according to the Boston...
MLBESPN

Rays stop 7-game skid, beat AL East-leading Red Sox 8-2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. --  Austin Meadows, Mike Zunino and Brandon Lowe homered to help the Tampa Bay Rays stop a seven-game losing streak by beating the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox 8-2 on Wednesday night. It's a relief, we shook hands after the game," Rays manager Kevin Cash said....
MLBallfans.co

What Alex Cora Believes Is ‘Biggest Adjustment’ For Red Sox Pitching Staff

The Boston Red Sox pitching staff continued down a path they were hoping to veer off Sunday against the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. The Red Sox pitching staff, featuring late-inning appearances from position players Marwin Gonzalez and Christian Arroyo, allowed eight home runs and 20 hits to the visiting Blue Jays. Boston was handed a forgettable 18-4 defeat.
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Alex Cora, Rob Manfred, Tanner Houck

The big story around baseball right now is certainly the controversy around sticky substances being used by pitchers and the league’s sudden crackdown on the practice. Chad Finn shares his thoughts on the ordeal. (Chad Finn; Boston.com) Official punishments and enforcement will start on Monday, but have we already begun...