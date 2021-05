The Foodbank will add a new mobile farmers market in Yellow Springs starting next week. The University of Dayton conducted a service gap analysis to identify several areas where food insecurity is highest. This new Greene County site is a product of that analysis and is open to anyone in need of food assistance. There will now be a mobile food pantry every third Thursday of the month at First Baptist Church, located at 600 Dayton St. Yellow Springs, from 1 to 3 p.m.