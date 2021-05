Selling a house is a big deal. With home prices continuing to increase almost everywhere, it’s likely the biggest financial transaction you’ll make in your life. That’s why it’s never a good idea to just take the lazy approach to selling your home. Putting together a smart selling plan (versus a haphazard one) will make a huge difference in the financial gains your house will generate. Don’t you want to get the most of your largest asset? Here is a step-by-step guide on how to sell your house — from the moment you first start thinking about the possibility to having the money safely in the bank.