By George Slaughter The Katy Independent School District will continue offering its “Grab and Go” meals to students this summer. The program is for student 18 years and younger, in the Katy area, as well as those enrolled in the district’s in-person summer school, the district said in a news release. The meal distribution schedule is as follows. Curbside “Grab and Go” Meals These meals are for all Katy-area area students. Meals will be served […]