Brody, Xay, Sage, Zack and Josiah are Class 2 first team all-state

BIG STONE GAP, Va. — Five Tazewell County football players — including three from Graham — attained All-State Class 2 first team status according to the results of recent coaches balloting.

On the offense, junior tackle Brody Meadows earned first team status as an offensive lineman while junior teammate Xayvion Turner-Bradshaw was named as a first team wide receiver.

Richlands senior pass-catcher Sage Webb was also a first team selection at wide receiver.

On the defense, Graham junior Zack Blevins was a first team pick at defensive end while Tazewell senior Josiah Jordan was a first team pick at defensive back.

Second team offensive selections of local interest included Graham junior Jamir Blevins at quarterback and senior teammate Justin Fritz at running back; Tazewell’s Josh Herndon at offensive line and Richlands’ Jake Altizer at tight end. There were no second team defensive picks from Tazewell County.

Honorable mention selections included Tazewell’s Chancellor Harris, Giles’ Preston Whitlock and Graham’s Connor Roberts and Brayden Meadows. Richlands’ Webb and Tazewell’s Jordan were additionally named honorable mention picks for offense and defense, respectively.

Class 2 Coach of the Year was Stephen Castello, Doug Smith and the Appomattox coaoching staff. Class 2 Offensive Player of the Year was Tre Lawing of Appomattox and Class 2 Defensive Player of the Year was Latrell Fomby.