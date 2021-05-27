Cancel
Ambassador denied access to trial of Australian in China

By Associated Press
BEIJING -- The Australian ambassador to China said it was 'œregrettable' that the embassy was denied access Thursday as a trial was due to start for a Chinese Australian man charged with espionage. Yang Hengjun has been held since arriving in China in January 2019 and has had no access...

ChinaUS News and World Report

Australian PM Calls for WTO Reform as Tensions With China Mount

CANBERRA (Reuters) -The World Trade Organization must have a binding dispute settlement system to address the growing use of "economic coercion", Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday, as Canberra moves to win the support of G7 nations in its dispute with China. Relations with China, already rocky after...
Politicswcn247.com

China denounces US-Australian navy drills as muscle flexing

BEIJING (AP) — China says the U.S. and Australia were flexing their muscles with recent naval drills in the South China Sea, underscoring Beijing’s sensitivity over the strategic waterway it claims as its own. The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says two warships concluded a week of joint operations in the South China Sea. Those included maneuvering drills along with resupplying vessels, cross-deck helicopter operations and live-fire gunnery exercises. In Beijing, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson says the two countries should do things that are conducive to regional peace and stability, instead of flexing their muscles. The U.S. and China’s neighbors have rejected Beijing’s claim to virtually the entire South China Sea, through which an estimated $5 trillion in trade travels each year.
Economywmleader.com

Australian Exporters Say Normal Business With China ‘Impossible’

Jun.06 — Bryan Clark, international director of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, discusses how the tensions between the government and China are affecting businesses. Deteriorating relations, including trade-related friction, have made normal operations for Australian exporters in China “impossible,” the chamber said in a report, which cited a survey of 189 Australian business operators. Clark speaks on “Bloomberg Daybreak: Australia.”
ChinaFXStreet.com

Australian PM Morrison: Seeking wto to resolve China wine tariffs

Australian PM Morrison is seeking the WTO to resolve China wine tariffs. Speaking ahead of the G7-plus summit in Britain, Morrison is seeking support for the modernisation of global trade rules and ‘freedom over authoritarianism’ considering the deterioration in Sino-Australian relations of late. The relations come on the back of...
Economynewpaper24.com

Greece is just not abandoning China though others are, ambassador says – NEWPAPER24

LONDON — Greece has no plans to finish financial ties with China, simply because different nations are reconsidering their very own relationship with the nation, Greece’s everlasting consultant to NATO advised CNBC on Monday. The connection between China and European nations has deteriorated since March when a diplomatic conflict emerged...
ChinaAustralian News

Western Australian premier calls for restoring relations with China: media

SYDNEY, June 16 (Xinhua) -- Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan called on his federal government to stop anti-China rhetoric and mend relations with China, local media reported. "As a country we can and should have a good relationship with our largest trading partner, China," the Australian Financial Review (AFR) quoted...
ChinaAustralian News

Large majority of Australians support strong relations with China: poll

SYDNEY, June 16 (Xinhua) -- More than 60 percent of Australians believed that their country should continue to try to build strong connections and ties, and have a strong relationship with China, showed an annual public opinion poll released Wednesday. In the online survey conducted by the Australia-China Relations Institute...
Foreign Policynewagebd.net

China blames Belgian lawmaker of 'lies' over Xinjiang resolution

China on Wednesday accused a Belgian lawmaker of spreading "lies and false information" after parliamentarians in Brussels approved a resolution warning of "serious risk of genocide" against the Uyghur Muslim minority in Xinjiang. The motion, authored by MP Samuel Cogolati, was approved by the Belgian parliament's foreign relations committee and...
Chinaalbuquerqueexpress.com

Poll Says Australians Highly Suspicious of China

SYDNEY - Australians express deep mistrust of China's government but want their own government to build better relations with Beijing, according to a new survey. The study, by the University of Technology Sydney, or UTS, was compiled this year amid rising trade and security tensions between Australia and its biggest trading partner, China.
Chinaomahanews.net

Survey shows 76 pc Australians mistrust China

Canberra [Australia], June 16 (ANI): Amid souring ties between Australia and China, a new survey has shown that at least 76 per cent of Australians have expressed mistrust of the Chinese government and 63 per cent of people have called for a harder line in respect to Canberra's policies towards Beijing.
Politicsnewsfinale.com

Chinese Communist Party-linked newspaper highlights political cartoon mocking Christianity, West after G-7

A Chinese Communist Party-linked newspaper is highlighting an anti-Christian, anti-West political cartoon deriding the U.S. as “feeble” and destined for death. “The Last G-7” shows the U.S. and other G-7 nations depicted as animals bustling over a table where toxic wine and a China-shaped cake are being served. India and Australia, regional rivals of China, are also present, as an elephant and kangaroo.
Chinayicaiglobal.com

Foreign Ambassadors to China Gather in Shanghai to Observe Century of Change

(Yicai Global) June 18 -- Ambassadors to China from more than 40 countries attended a special event in Shanghai this week illustrating the striking transformation of the city over the past 100 years. The event “The Story of the Communist Party of China--The Practice of Xi Jinping's Thought on Socialism...
Politicsdenversun.com

China sanctions Belgian lawmaker

Beijing [China], June 18 (ANI): China has sanctioned a Belgian lawmaker who called for a proposal warning of a risk of genocide against the Uyghur Muslims minority in the country's Xinjiang province. This comes after the Belgian Parliament earlier this week passed a joint motion recognising crimes against humanity and...
Law Enforcementinvesting.com

HK's Apple Daily raided by 500 officers over national security law

HONG KONG (Reuters) -Five hundred Hong Kong police officers sifted through reporters' computers and notebooks at pro-democracy tabloid Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Daily on Thursday, the first case in which authorities have cited media articles as potentially violating the national security law. Around dawn, police arrested five executives of the newspaper, and...
ChinaPosted by
Daily Herald

Hong Kong court holds first hearing for Apple Daily execs

HONG KONG -- The top editor of Hong Kong's Apple Daily pro-democracy newspaper and the head of its parent company were brought to a courthouse Saturday for their first hearing since their arrest under the city's national security law. Ryan Law, the chief editor, and Cheung Kim-hung, the CEO of...