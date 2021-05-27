Anchorage police seek public’s help to determine who put swastika stickers on buildings

Anchorage police are asking the public to help them track down whoever recently placed swastika stickers on two buildings, including the Alaska Jewish Museum. The first report, regarding stickers found at the entrance to Mad Myrna’s on East Fifth Avenue, came in around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Anchorage police said in an alert. The stickers feature a black swastika on a white background with the words “we are everywhere” surrounding the Nazi symbol.