For some 7v7 teams, all they need is an end zone and a pigskin; tell them the time and place, they will be there ready to compete. During the spring and summer 7v7 season, Texas Fury has traveled throughout the Lone Star State and taken the show on the road routinely making deep runs in tournaments with quarterfinals and championship game appearances. The wealth of talent on the roster helping post the victories is catching the eyes of college scouts leading to a windfall of scholarship offers.