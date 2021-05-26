newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coronado, CA

Coronado Little League ...

coronadonewsca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoronado Little Leaguers Are Ready For The Playoffs. When pandemic restrictions lessened to allow a Coronado Little League season, there was not much time to secure team sponsors. No problem, as Coronado had saved past decades of Padre uniforms for all teams. So, for this year the teams are decked out in Padre gear and their names are that of the head coaches. For the last two weeks, the Intermediate division of 11- to 13-year-olds have been playing their double elimination tournament at Bradley Field. The two surviving teams.

www.coronadonewsca.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coronado, CA
Sports
City
Coronado, CA
City
Bradley, CA
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head Coaches#Intermediate#Coronado Little Leaguers#Bradley Field#Padre Uniforms#Team Sponsors#Padre Gear#Time
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Coast Seniors Softball League

A new group has recently moved to Coronado Tidelands Park. It is a coed recreational league with participants of all ages over 55. Participants do not have to have been a star athlete to participate. Some players had not played in several years but were looking to get out, exercise, meet new people, and enjoy competitive slow pitch softball. Safety is definitely an emphasis to these teams and age is no deterrent.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Lady Islander Golf Team Takes Title

Coronado Girls Golf swept both of their matches last week and brought home the Western League crown. On Monday, the Islanders traveled to the country club of Rancho Bernardo to take on Cathedral Catholic. Mary Damian led the team with an even par 37 followed by Bella Villarin who shot a 38. The Lady Islanders took the match 202 – 228.
San Diego, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

Dru Smith leaving post as Serra football coach for opportunity in Las Vegas

Dru Smith, who led Serra High to the San Diego Section Division IV football championship in 2019, has stepped down as head coach after five seasons. Serra beat Coronado, La Jolla Country Day and Santana in the playoffs that season, losing to El Monte in the Southern California Division 5-AA title game and finishing 11-3.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

CHS Boys Volleyball Team Splits Two Matches

On Monday, the Islanders traveled to University City and suffered their first loss on the young season. Coronado took the first game 25 – 23, but lost the next three to the surprising University City (UC) Centurions. Coronado hosted Bonita Vista on Wednesday afternoon, April 28, and the home boys...
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Girls Soccer Wins On Senior Night

The Islanders Girls Soccer team celebrated their senior night on April 28 this past week. Those who were celebrated and honored included: Gracie Gehler, Amelia Hawley, Emily Hunter, Shelby Linde, Ellie Searles, Sydney Slaughter, and Ella Worthy. Along with looking to capture the win on a senior night, the Islanders also looked to improve their 4-0-1 record in league play and 8-1-3 record on the year.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Islander Boys Lacrosse ...

Islander Boys Lacrosse Team Enjoys Success In Victory Over LJCD. The Islander’s Boys Lacrosse team has been off to a bit of a slow start this season. With a combination of the COVID-19 season, a few injuries, and some players from Alex Cade’s squad optioning to play other sports, it’s not hard to see why Coronado has been a little slow out of the gate in 2021. Coming off a 16-5 loss to Cathedral, the Islanders looked to get into the win column as they hosted La Jolla Country Day.
Coronado, CAcoronadonewsca.com

Islander Boys Lacrosse Team Enjoys Success In Victory Over LJCD

The Islander’s Boys Lacrosse team has been off to a bit of a slow start this season. With a combination of the COVID-19 season, a few injuries, and some players from Alex Cade’s squad optioning to play other sports, it’s not hard to see why Coronado has been a little slow out of the gate in 2021. Coming off a 16-5 loss to Cathedral, the Islanders looked to get into the win column as they hosted La Jolla Country Day.