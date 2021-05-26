Coronado Little Leaguers Are Ready For The Playoffs

When pandemic restrictions lessened to allow a Coronado Little League season, there was not much time to secure team sponsors. No problem, as Coronado had saved past decades of Padre uniforms for all teams. So, for this year the teams are decked out in Padre gear and their names are that of the head coaches. For the last two weeks, the Intermediate division of 11- to 13-year-olds have been playing their double elimination tournament at Bradley Field. The two surviving teams play today, May 26, and Thursday if necessary, at 4:30 p.m. to determine the league champion.