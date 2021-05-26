CHS Girls Soccer In The Playoffs ...

Islander Girls Soccer Team Falls To Mission Hills In The Quarterfinals. This past Friday, May 21, it was a case of survival and advancement for the Islanders Girls Soccer team, who looked to advance to the CIF Division II Semifinals with a with over the No.5 Seed Grizzlies of Mission Hills. The match-up, on paper, looked to be very tight, as one could see that Mission Hills was going to be a formidable opponent, as they came in boasting an undefeated 13-0-2 record on the year with a goal differential of +32 on the season.