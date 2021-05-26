newsbreak-logo
Soccer

CHS Girls Soccer In The Playoffs ...

By Photo by Kel Casey
coronadonewsca.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIslander Girls Soccer Team Falls To Mission Hills In The Quarterfinals. This past Friday, May 21, it was a case of survival and advancement for the Islanders Girls Soccer team, who looked to advance to the CIF Division II Semifinals with a with over the No.5 Seed Grizzlies of Mission Hills. The match-up, on paper, looked to be very tight, as one could see that Mission Hills was going to be a formidable opponent, as they came in boasting an undefeated 13-0-2 record on the year with a goal differential of +32 on the season.

www.coronadonewsca.com
Mcminn County, TNdailypostathenian.com

McMinn girls' soccer tryouts May 25-26

Tryouts for the McMinn County girls' soccer team will take place May 25 and 26, from 4-5:30 p.m. each day. Potential players for the upcoming season must attend at least one date. For any questions, email head coach Jordan Jacob at jjacob@mcminnschools.com.
Jefferson, WIWatertown Daily Times

Girls soccer: Trojans blank Eagles

JEFFERSON — East Troy scored three goals in the first half and added seven more after the break to earn a 10-0 Rock Valley girls soccer victory over host Jefferson on Monday. "We had a good start, the defense stepped up and played strong," Jefferson coach Troy Larsen said. The...
Hagerstown, MDCumberland Times-News

Calvary girls soccer blanks Cumberland Valley

HAGERSTOWN — Allie Scritchfield scored four goals and Bethany Carrington assisted on three of them as Calvary Christian rolled to a 6-0 victory over Cumberland Valley in the Mason-Dixon Christian Conference consolation game on Saturday morning at Grace Academy. The Eagles dominated play, outshooting Cumberland Valley 31-10. They also led...
Greensboro, NCthecharlotteweekly.com

Myers Park wins state championship in girls soccer

GREENSBORO – The Myers Park Mustangs got a pair of goals from a pair of seniors, lifting them to their first state championship in girls soccer. Caileen Almeida struck the decisive blow in the 70’ on a free kick from roughly 35 yards out to put the Mustangs up 2-0 and effectively end any hope of a Pinecrest comeback in the 4A soccer championship at Grimsley High School.
Coffee County, TNthunder1320.com

Four CHS soccer players receive all-district honors

Four Coffee County Central Red Raider soccer players were named to the District 8-AAA All-District team. Receiving honors were Jon Martinez, Joseph Galindo, Emilio Contreras (not pictured above) and Bodey Todd. The Raiders season recently ended with a loss to Lincoln County in the district tournament.
Moline, ILgeneseorepublic.com

Geneseo Girls soccer beats Moline

It was a nail biting contest between the Lady Leafs and the Moline Maroons that resulted in a win for the Geneseo Girls’ Soccer team, that came after two 10-minute overtime periods. Senior Taylor DeSplinter was able to weave through a few defenders and score the only goal in the...
Independence, IACedar Valley Daily Times

INDEE GIRLS' SOCCER TEAM DROPS MATCH TO SOLON

INDEPENDENCE – The Mustang girls’ soccer team played an evenly matched game in the second half, but a slow start in the first half resulted in two Solon goals, and that was enough for the Spartans to head home with a win, 2-0. The girls played hard until the end, but struggled to control the field, resulting in one or two shots on goal the entire game.
Harrison, ARKTLO

Harrison girls advance to state soccer semifinals

The Harrison High School girls’ soccer team is one win away from punching its ticket to the state championship match. The Lady Goblins played in front of their home crowd as they hosted the quarterfinals of the Class 4A State Tournament and defeated Brookland 4-1. Harrison advances to the semifinals and will meet De Queen Saturday at 2 p.m. at F.S. Garrison Stadium.
Verona, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Girls soccer: Verona ties Madison West

The Verona girls soccer team is 2-1-1 in its first four games and earned a No. 9 ranking in the Division 1 Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll last week. The Wildcats are coming off a 1-1 tie against Madison West on Tuesday, May 11, at the Verona Soccer Stadium and fell out of the top 10 state poll. The only loss for Verona came to Oregon 3-1 May 8, in Verona.
Indiana StateKSNB Local4

Lexington girls soccer falls to Norris in State Quarterfinal

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - After winning District B-8, the Lexington Minutemaids soccer team advanced to their first state tournament in school history. They faced a tough opponent in the first round, as they took on the undefeated Norris Titans. Minutemaids’ keeper Alyssa Winters saved multiple shots on the day, to...
Soccernonpareilonline.com

Girls soccer regional brackets released

City and area girl soccer teams now know the path to the state tournament after regional brackets were released on Thursday. Abraham Lincoln earned the No. 1 seed in the Class 3A Region 1 where it will play the winner of Sioux City North and Sioux City West. Thomas Jefferson...
SoccerPosted by
The 562

CIF Soccer: Millikan Girls Fall At Corona Santiago

Millikan girls’ soccer reached the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs for the second time in the last three seasons, but lost at defending champion Corona Santiago 4-1 on Friday. Sophomore Hannah Marshall scored the goal for the Rams. It was her third of the postseason.
Fargo, NDINFORUM

Girls soccer: Fargo Shanley edges West Fargo

FARGO — Fargo Shanley posted a 1-0 victory over West Fargo on Friday night in Eastern Dakota Conference girls soccer at Sid Cichy Stadium. Mia Metzger scored for the Deacons with just over 32 minutes remaining in the second half on an assist from Elsa Wambach. Shanley remains without a...
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Magnolia, IAnonpareilonline.com

Girls soccer: Saintes pound Panthers

Five girls scored their first varsity goal for St. Albert as the Saintes offense was in full force on Tuesday evening in a 12-2 win over Logan-Magnolia. In addition to five Saintes players scoring their first career varsity goal, senior Makenna Shepard scored five goals. In fact, the senior had a hat trick before the Saintes and Panthers were five minutes into the game.
Stoughton, WIunifiednewsgroup.com

Girls soccer: Oregon rolls by Stoughton

If there were any questions about how the Oregon High School girls soccer team would rebound after its first loss of the season, the Panthers answered it right away. Three days after losing a hard-fought game 2-1 on the road to McFarland, the Panthers bounced back with an 8-0 win over rival Stoughton on Friday, May 14, at Collins Field in Stoughton. The nonconference loss for Oregon to McFarland was the fourth game in five days for the Panthers.
Bloomington, ILPantagraph

Ames, Central Catholic blank Bloomington in girls soccer

Maggie Ames scored two goals to lift Central Catholic High School past Bloomington, 3-0, in a girls soccer match Saturday at Fred Carlton Field. Sammie Shanks had the other goal for the Saints, who moved to 8-2, while goalie Keastin Hadley made eight saves. The Raiders fell to 4-4-1. BASEBALL.