Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Howard University to name College of Fine Arts after Chadwick Boseman

By Daniel Uria
Posted by 
UPI News
UPI News
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ghV8o_0aCe2LQ100
Howard University will name its newly re-established College of Fine Arts after actor Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year.  File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 26 (UPI) -- Howard University announced Wednesday that it will name its College of Fine Arts after Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman.

The Walt Disney Company's CEO Bob Iger will lead fundraising efforts for a new state-of-the-art facility that will serve as the home for the newly re-established College of Fine Arts that will bear the name of Boseman, a Howard alumnus, who died of cancer last year.

"Chad fought to preserve the College of Fine Arts during his matriculation at Howard and remained dedicated to the fight throughout his career and he would be overjoyed by this development," Boseman's family said in a statement.

Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick said that Boseman led a student protest against the absorption of the College of Fine Arts into the College of Arts & Sciences during his time at the university and "was filled with ideas and plans" to support the effort to re-establish it in early 2018.

"Chadwick's love for Howard University was sincere and although he did not live to see those plans through to fruition, it is my honor to ensure that his legacy lives on through the Chadwick A. Boseman College of Fine Arts with the support of his wife and the Chadwick Boseman Foundation," Frederick said.

Iger, who will "personally" lead the fundraising effort, praised Boseman for his performances as King T'Challa in the company's Marvel films.

"Through his tremendous example he inspired millions to overcome adversity, dream big and reach beyond the status quo and this College named in his honor at his beloved Howard University will provide opportunities for future generations of artists to follow in his footsteps and pursue their dreams," he said.

Earlier this month, the university announced actress Phylicia Reed, who "trained and mentored" Boseman as a student at Howard will serve as the dean of the College of Fine Arts.

View All 3 Commentsarrow_down
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
127K+
Followers
34K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Iger
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#University President#The Walt Disney Company#The College Of Fine Arts#Amazon#Mgm#Marvel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Kansas City, MOumkc.edu

Diane Petrella Named Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University

Diane Petrella Named Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University. Diane Helfers Petrella, Dean of the UMKC Conservatory, has accepted the position of Dean of the College of the Arts at Kent State University in Kent, Ohio. In that role, she will oversee the Schools of Art, Fashion Design and Merchandising, Music, Theatre and Dance, as well as the Kent State University Museum, Porthouse Theatre and the Kent Blossom Music Festival.
Minoritiesthedailytexan.com

College of Fine Arts appoints first Latino dean

Ramón H. Rivera-Servera was admitted into the UT College of Fine Arts in 1999 from a working-class Puerto Rican family, when the arts world was just beginning to open up to diverse perspectives. On July 1, more than two decades later, he will become the first Latino dean of the...
CollegesBrunswick News

Howard University is worth traveling to

I’m a girl who is 17 and a dedicated student. I will graduate from high school in June 2022 if all goes well, and hopefully, COVID-19 will have finally subsided so I can return to a classroom. I’ve done reasonably well via remote learning this past year, but I’ll admit I did even better when I had the opportunity to learn in person in a classroom. I’m the type of student who likes to sit in the front row so I can absorb as much as possible on each subject. I’m a very good student who has achieved excellent grades.
Visual Artimpact601.com

Howard showcases her art pieces at Southeastern Baptist College

Southeastern Baptist College Art Professor Sharon Howard held a reception last Thursday to showcase her artwork to the general public. Her work will continue to be on display inside the Southeastern Baptist College’s library till Friday, June 18. "I'd never had time to devote myself to my [art] work," said...
Alma, MIMorning Sun

Alma College set to open new Master of Fine Arts Program

The first graduate students in the 134-year history of Alma College will form the inaugural class for the college’s new Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program. The first summer residency for MFA students is from June 17-27, based at the Wright Leppien Opera House. The program will begin with a virtual reading by the 23rd United States Poet Laureate, Joy Harjo, which will be livestreamed, on June 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Celebritiesmytalk1071.com

Anthony Hopkins assumed Chadwick Boseman had Oscar win in the bag

Anthony Hopkins went to bed early on the night of the Oscars as he really “didn’t expect” to win. The Welsh actor made headlines in April after he failed to show up either in person or virtually to the Academy Awards to collect the Best Actor gong he was awarded for his appearance in The Father.
Collegesoyaop.com

Postdoctoral Fellowship at Howard University

Applications are open for Postdoctoral Fellowship at Howard University in the United States of America. The purpose of this position is to provide pedagogical, administrative, and research training and support for a Regulatory Affairs and Policy Fellow in the College of Pharmacy through inclusion, but not limited to (a) academic (b) industry and (c) regulatory agency career development activities. Candidates will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in regulatory affairs and policy by working alongside FDA and industry professionals to address real-world challenges.
Randolph, NJhopatconglakeregionalnews.com

County College of Morris - Student Summer Fine Art Exhibit

Featured are the best creative works of students who have completed their Portfolio Class during the first semester of Summer Sessions at the college. View Creative Works from the College’s Most Talented Aspiring Artists. The exhibition runs from June 16 to June 24 in the Art & Design Gallery located...
La Crosse, WIviterbo.edu

Dillon McArdle Named Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Director

LA CROSSE, Wis. – Dillon McArdle has been named the director of the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center effective July 1. He succeeds Michael Ranscht, who became executive director of university relations in 2020. McArdle brings extensive local and regional arts experience to the position, having served as the executive...
MusicCBS Austin

Queen Latifah to receive Lifetime Achievement Award at 2021 BET Awards

WASHINGTON(SBG) - At the 2021 BET Awards, hip hop legend and actress Queen Latifah will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. Hosted by Taraji P. Henson, the 2021 BET Awards will honor many stars in Black culture. Among those being honored at this year's award show will be Queen Latifah, a pioneer, and icon in hip-hop.
Georgetown, TXsouthwestern.edu

That Fine Arts Finesse

Facing moments of fear, uncertainty, and—quite frankly—boredom throughout this pandemic, most of us have, at some point, turned to art to survive. But how have the arts been surviving? It’s a complex question, and I turned to faculty and students of the Sarofim School of Fine Arts for insight into how their programs have adjusted to keep exploring and creating art in these trying times.
MoviesSFGate

Spike Lee Graces Cannes Film Festival 2021 Poster

Organizers released the image for the festival’s 74th edition on Thursday, listing the various reasons as to why the acclaimed director — whose 2020 appointment as jury president carried over to 2021 — was chosen as the face of the festival:. More from Variety. M-Appeal Picks Up 'Wild Roots,' Winner...
Moviesmelodyinter.com

Cynthia Erivo to Star In & Produce Searchlight’s Remake of “The Rose”

Nigerian-British actress and singer, Cynthia Erivo, who recently starred in the drama series “Genius: Aretha,” is slated to feature in and produce the adaptation of the 1979 musical drama “The Rose,” alongside Solome Williams. According to Deadline, “The Rose”, a 1979 Twentieth Century Fox musical romantic drama, follows a self-destructive...
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington

‘Loki’ Pays Homage to Denzel Washington’s ‘Fallen’. [This story contains spoilers for Loki episode two.] The latest episode of Loki dropped on Wednesday and it appears to feature a great moment of homage to the cult classic Denzel…. Scott Rudin Steps Back From Upcoming Jennifer Lawrence, Denzel Washington Films. The...
MusicHollywood Reporter

Tupac Shakur

Jada Pinkett Smith Shares Unreleased Tupac Shakur Poem on Late Rapper’s 50th Birthday. To commemorate what would have been her friend’s 50th birthday, Jada Pinkett Smith on Tuesday evening shared what appears to be an unreleased poem from the late rapper Tupac Shakur. The…. ‘Defiant Ones’ Director Sets Tupac Shakur...