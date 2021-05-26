Construction Machinery Sector Increased Its Turnover 71 Percent In The First Quarter

Solar module producer Longi announced on Wednesday that the prices of all its wafer products will be raised in June. The G1 products with the size of 158.75mm were priced at RMB4.79 per piece, with an increase of RMB0.40, 9.1%, compared to the previous value. The new price for M6 wafers with the size of 166mm increased by RMB0.40 to RMB4.89 per piece. The 182mm M10 wafers were priced at RMB5.87 per piece, up RMB0.48. It is the second time that Longi has raised its prices in May after doing so on May 14.