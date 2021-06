The 2020 season for Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker wasn’t quite the encore he was looking for — he regressed in just about every major statistic in a big way. His receptions? Down. Yardage? Down. Touchdowns? Also down; more than halved after logging 9 scores in his breakout 2019 season. And with the additions of numerous other receivers to the roster, it is fair to ask whether or not Parker has seen his prime window of opportunity with Miami wither away.