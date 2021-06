POR: 4-4-1 (3-1-0 at home) MIN: 3-4-2 (0-2-2 on the road) With an end-to-end 2-0 win over visiting Austin FC on Wednesday night, Minnesota United stretched their unbeaten streak to five and climbed up to eighth in the Western Conference standings. The team that scored twice early and locked down the pitch for the rest of the game looked nigh unrecognizable when compared to the squad that began the year so shakily on a four-game skid. A lot of credit will go to the additions of Franco Fragapane on the left wing and Adrien Hunou at forward. The two newest Loons combined with Emanuel Reynoso to cut between the lines and find creases to make life difficult for an Austin side that bested MNUFC 1-0 in their first meeting in May. But don’t sleep on the defensive solidity brought by the return of centerback Bakaye Dibassy to the backline. The tandem of he and Michael Boxall have locked things down and Tyler Miller — who leads the league in save percentage at 90% — has been there to erase shots whenever they’ve gotten through. They will need to keep everything humming against Portland as they head to the fortress that is Providence Park, but the Loons showed last season they can hang, claiming all three points from the season opener in 2020 — their first ever win in the Rose City.