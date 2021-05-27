Detroit Tigers snap four-game losing streak with 1-0 win over Cleveland
Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie wasn't supposed to pitch this well against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. The 23-year-old, a first-round draft pick in 2015, had walked 30 batters in 31⅓ innings with a 6.89 ERA across eight games this season, forcing a demotion to Triple-A Columbus. Cleveland needed a starter because of injuries, so the organization called up McKenzie — planning to send him back down after Wednesday's appearance.www.freep.com