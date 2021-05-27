Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Health benefits taper off long before you hit 10,000 steps

By CW Headley
Posted by 
Ladders
Ladders
 22 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36W8Ga_0aCe1OxZ00

Researchers may have gotten a little bit closer to a consensus on the number of steps needed for a healthy lifestyle. And it’s less than you think.

New data presented at this year’s American Heart Association Epidemiology, Prevention, Lifestyle, and Cardiometabolic Health Conference highlights 4,500 steps as the ideal number of steps a day to promote longevity among healthy adults. Participants didn’t even have to perform them all at once to reap dramatic health benefits.

“Older adults face many barriers to participating in structured exercise programs, so some may find it more convenient and enjoyable to increase everyday walking behaviors, like parking slightly further from their destination or doing some extra housework or yard work,” the authors

explained in a media release.

Health benefits are linked to 4,500 steps

The research was derived from 16,732 women who were all over the age of 60. Each participant was fitted with a step-counting device for one week and then subsequently monitored for six years.

Follow-up analysis revealed that participants who took more than 2,000 steps a day in uninterrupted sessions enjoyed a 32% risk decrease for early death. This value was roughly the same for participants who received a comparable value in several intermittent sessions throughout the day. In either case, health benefits appeared to plateau at 4,500 steps.

This contradicts previously conducted reports that have suggested a higher number of steps contribute to optimal health. The general recommendation has historically been 10,000 steps daily.

It should be noted that the step-counting device employed in the new paper did not distinguish between walking intensities or speed.

A recent study published in the Mayo Clinic’s medical journal concluded that participants who habitually walk and maintain a brisk walking pace enjoy a significantly longer life expectancy across all relevant lifestyle factors. Conversely, subjects who reported slow-walking paces experienced shorter life expectancy.

“Technological advances made in recent decades have allowed researchers to measure short spurts of activity. Whereas, in the past we were limited to only measuring activities people could recall on a questionnaire,” says study leader Christopher Moore, a Ph.D. student in epidemiology at the University of North Carolina.

WiGait devicesrecently developed by researchers at MIT—allow clinicians to track and log a person’s walking speed. These devices may be used in further analysis to see if pace alters any of the findings newly presented by The American Heart Association.

“With the help of wearable devices, more research is indicating that any type of movement is better than remaining sedentary,” the authors concluded in a media release.

Ladders

Ladders

New York City, NY
21K+
Followers
4K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Ladders is the leading source for professional career news & advice.

 https://www.theladders.com/career-advice/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taper#Wearable Devices#Medical Journal#Exercise#The Mayo Clinic#Mit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Longevity
Related
HealthPosted by
Ladders

Missing your bedtime by even 30 minutes can have a disastrous impact on health

A new paper published in the npj Digital Medicine journal reinforces the importance of adhering to a consistent sleep schedule. According to the data, routinely going to sleep half an hour after your regular bedtime can significantly increase your risk of experiencing a cardiovascular event later in life. This may be due to the way irregular sleep patterns influence one’s resting heart rate (RHR).
WorkoutsPosted by
Ladders

How much daily movement do you need to counteract all that sitting?

For decades, doctors have suggested that 30 minutes of exercise per day could be the cure-all to help you thrive throughout your entire life. And they aren’t wrong. Federal guidelines actually advocate for around 150 minutes of aerobic exercise weekly to sustain a healthy lifestyle. This averages out to about 30 minutes per day, five days per week.
Workoutsideafit.com

Light Physical Activity Benefits Health

Optimizing the health benefits of exercise may be a matter of using the right training combination—or “exercise cocktail”—that includes plenty of light physical activity, according to a study from Columbia University. Researchers wanted to find out whether the well-known recommendation of 30 minutes of exercise per day is enough, or...
DietsMedicineNet.com

What Are the Health Benefits of Fasting?

Fasting is defined as a period of partial or total restriction from all foods or selected foods. The health benefits of fasting include a decreased resting heart rate, decreased blood pressure, improved pumping action of the heart, increased insulin sensitivity and reduced LDL cholesterol, fasting insulin and inflammation. Fasting is...
Fitnesscaringprofessionals.com

6 Health Benefits To Following A Routine

Routines are not just beneficial to our daily lives, they also have serious health benefits as well. We all know that it’s good to have a daily routine. The daily routine secrets of everyone, from B-list celebrities to multi-millionaires, are touted as the answer to all our needs. But did you know that there are actually real health benefits to following a routine?
Healthindustryglobalnews24.com

HEALTH BENEFITS OF CONSUMING JABUTICABA

Health benefits of consuming Jabuticaba. The fruit can be eaten raw or also be used to make jellies, juices and wine. Jabuticaba has been found to reduce the effect of asthma. It has an anti-inflammatory effect due to its high content in anthocyanins.
NutritionL'Observateur

4 foods with surprising health benefits

“Let food be thy medicine and medicine be thy food” has been ascribed to Hippocrates, 400 BC. Talk about something standing the test of time! The leading killers among Americans are degenerative diseases that have been proven to be reversed with a healthy change in diet. Mood, cognitive health and overall body function are strongly associated with dramatic health benefits, according to Dr. Vikki Petersen, certified clinical nutritionist, chiropractor and certified functional medicine practitioner.
FitnessInc.com

5 Simple Things You Can Do Daily for Your Long Term Health

The world we live in today is truly marvelous. Knowledge is at our fingertips at all times as technology allows us to fly through the air, transfer organs, and connect with people thousands of miles away at the click of a button. On the surface, it looks like the human race has taken a monumental step towards optimizing our potential, but in reality, this could be far from the case. According to exercise physiologist and health coach, Josh D'Alessandro, the speed at which humans have evolved has slowed us down in terms of our pursuit of optimal, physical health. Josh explains however, that it does not need to be this way. Here are 5 things he recommends we do on a daily basis to enhance our well-being right now, and for the long haul.
Mental HealthMcKnight's

CBT is ‘highly effective’ for chronic insomnia in the oldest adults, new study finds

Seniors aged 74 years and older who are troubled by chronic insomnia can be successfully treated with standardized cognitive behavioral therapy, or CBT, a new study has found. Insomnia in older adults is common and associated with increased mortality and other illnesses, including depression, anxiety, cognitive decline and increased risk for falls. CBT, an evidence-based psychological treatment, has been shown to help ease the condition. But most studies have focused on people aged 65 to 74 years old or older, reported investigators from the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York City.
DietsKMJ

For Losing Weight, Calorie Counting Tops Fasting Diets

Intermittent fasting diets are all the rage, but new clinical trial results indicate they don’t work any better than simple calorie cutting. People who simply cut their daily calories by 25% lost the most weight and fat tissue in three weeks of dieting, compared with two groups following different intermittent fasting regimens, an international team of researchers reported.
Workoutsiweller.com

Health Benefits of Extreme Sports

Health Fitness Revolution recently listed the Top 10 Most Dangerous Sports, ranging from bull riding, free climbing to skiing.. Though research has indicated that the risk of dangerous sports could outweigh the benefit, mainly due to injury rates, there are still some benefits that could be considered.. Similarly, there are...
FitnessThrive Global

MENTAL HEALTH BENEFITS OF MASSAGE

Physical stress is one of the unwanted evils of the human adult life. Being stressed physically, undesirable as it is, is bound to happen to every actively working adult. Physical stress also tends to affect the state of a person’s mental wellbeing, and this link has been well-researched and has been proven by scientists.
DietsMcKnight's

Low-sodium DASH diet may have rapid effect on heart health, new research finds

Combining the classic DASH hypertension diet with sodium reduction can significantly and quickly reduce biomarkers of cardiac damage, investigators have found. The DASH diet prioritizes fruits, vegetables, whole grains and low-fat dairy foods. It has long been prescribed to help lower blood pressure and improve cardiometabolic risk factors, including cholesterol, blood sugar control and body weight. Lowering sodium intake while following the DASH diet can be even more effective for controlling hypertension.