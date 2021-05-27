Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

LSU and FSU Meet with a Spot in the World Series on the Line

By Official Site of the Tigers
chatsports.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU (35-20) will face Florida State (42-10) with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line beginning at 6 p.m. CT Thursday at Tiger Park. Game one between the Tigers and Seminoles will be televised on ESPN. ESPN2 will carry game two on Friday and the if necessary game on Saturday. Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Jalyn Johnson will have the call live from Baton Rouge. All games of the Baton Rouge Super Regional will start at 6 p.m. Patrick Wright will also have the call on the LSU Sports Radio Network.

www.chatsports.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Radio#Lsu Sports Radio Network#Lsu#Fsu Meet#Tigers#Seminoles#Espn2
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
World Series
News Break
Sports
News Break
Louisiana State University
News Break
FSU
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

In-person marches, music and reflection as Americans mark Juneteenth

ATLANTA/CHICAGO, June 19 (Reuters) - On Saturday, the United States marks Juneteenth for the first time as a federal holiday commemorating the end of the legal enslavement of Black Americans. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday signed a bill making Juneteenth the eleventh federally recognized holiday,...
POTUSNBC News

Hard-line judiciary head Raisi wins Iran presidency in low turnout vote

Iran’s hard-line judiciary chief won the country’s presidential election in a landslide victory Saturday, propelling the supreme leader’s protege into Tehran’s highest civilian position in a vote that appeared to see the lowest turnout in the Islamic Republic’s history. Initial results showed Ebrahim Raisi won 17.8 million votes in the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
Florida StateCBS News

Pence heckled at conservative conference in Florida

Former Vice President Mike Pence was met with scattered heckling on Friday, at a speech he was delivering in the home state of the president he served. As he addressed a general session at the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Orlando, there were some jeers, with some yelling "traitor" at him.