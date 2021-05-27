LSU and FSU Meet with a Spot in the World Series on the Line

BATON ROUGE – No. 7 LSU (35-20) will face Florida State (42-10) with a spot in the Women's College World Series on the line beginning at 6 p.m. CT Thursday at Tiger Park. Game one between the Tigers and Seminoles will be televised on ESPN. ESPN2 will carry game two on Friday and the if necessary game on Saturday. Kevin Brown, Amanda Scarborough and Jalyn Johnson will have the call live from Baton Rouge. All games of the Baton Rouge Super Regional will start at 6 p.m. Patrick Wright will also have the call on the LSU Sports Radio Network.