Asian shares step back from two-week highs, dollar firm

By Swati Pandey
Reuters
Reuters
 22 days ago
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Asian shares retreated from two-week highs on Thursday and China started on the backfoot on fears central banks were closer to considering winding back their emergency stimulus while the dollar held at a one-week top.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.5% at 691.76, still not too far from Wednesday’s high of 696.76, a level last seen on May 10.

Chinese shares started weaker with the blue-chip index off 0.2%.

Australian shares were flat while New Zealand’s benchmark index stumbled 0.9%, extending losses for a second day in a row after the country’s central bank on Wednesday signalled rate rises from next year.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.8%. E-Mini futures for the S&P 500 were down 0.2%.

Global equities markets have been supported by a concerted effort from major central banks who have pumped trillions of dollars in financial markets since last year while reiterating their lower-for-longer interest rate stance as they seek to cast any inflation rise as temporary.

Earlier this week, U.S. Federal Reserve Vice Chair Richard Clarida said he believed recent inflation pressures would “prove to be largely transitory,” though he did add that policymakers will be at a point to begin discussing tapering in upcoming meetings.

“While the efforts by various Fed speakers appeared to have assuaged market concerns, doubt remains,” said GSFM investment strategist Stephen Miller.

“Clarida’s comments imply that the Fed may be a little bit more advanced than the ‘not thinking about thinking’ about monetary tightening that Chairman Jerome Powell characterised as the Fed’s stance last year - but only just a bit.”

Overnight, the Fed Vice Chair for supervision, Randal Quarles, suggested that at some stage it will become important for the Fed to discuss plans to tighten its asset purchase programme.

“What that means is that after a period where monthly inflation reports have largely been sidelined as a market focus, that they once again assume primacy they once enjoyed as the statistical report that matters,” Miller added.

On Wall Street, all three main indexes closed higher driven by consumer discretionary, communication services and financial sectors.

The Dow was a touch firmer, the S&P 500 gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.6%.

The dollar index was at a one-week top of 90.152.

The euro fell to $1.2173, falling for a second straight session after the European Central Bank’s (ECB) Executive Board’s Director, Fabio Panetta said it was too early to taper its emergency bond buying programme.

The New Zealand dollar was among the best performing currencies overnight. On Thursday, it retreated from a three-month top of $0.7317 to be last as $0.7270.

In commodities, gold prices fell below $1,900 per ounce, its appeal dimmed by a rebounding dollar and U.S. Treasury yields.

Spot gold shed 0.2% to $1,892.06 per ounce after hitting its highest since Jan. 8 at $1,912.50.

Oil prices were weaker too with Brent off 20 cents at $68.76 a barrel and U.S. crude down 19 cents at $66.02 a barrel.

Related
Businesskfgo.com

Asian shares up but set for weekly loss after hawkish Fed

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – Asian shares inched higher on Friday but were set for a weekly loss, while the U.S. dollar hovered near two-month highs as investors continued to digest comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting interest rate hikes in 2023. While the Fed messaging indicated no clear end to...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

JGB yields slip in tandem with Treasuries while BOJ extends stimulus

TOKYO, June 18 (Reuters) - Japanese government bond (JGB) yields slid on Friday, tracking an overnight retreat in U.S. Treasury yields, while the Bank of Japan announced an extension of its pandemic-relief programme. The 10-year JGB yield fell 0.5 basis points to 0.055%, while the 20-year JGB yield declined 1.5...
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

FOREX-Dollar eyes stellar week as Fed sends bears scurrying

SINGAPORE, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar was headed for its best week in nearly nine months on Friday as investors scrambled to price in a sooner-than-expected ending to extraordinary U.S. monetary stimulus in the days after a surprise shift in tone from the Federal Reserve. Since Wednesday, when Fed...
StocksMinneapolis Star Tribune

Stocks open lower, pushing the S&P 500 toward a weekly loss

Stocks are opening broadly lower on Wall Street, putting the S&P 500 index on track for its first losing week in the last four. The benchmark index gave up 0.8% in the early going Friday, with banks and technology companies leading the way lower. Investors are still trying to assess how soon the Federal Reserve will start to raise interest rates from their ultra-low levels and scale back its bond purchases. The head of the St. Louis branch of the Federal Reserve, James Bullard, told CNBC early Friday that the first interest rate increase could come as soon as next year.
Currenciespoundsterlinglive.com

Japanese Yen Outperforms as USD/JPY Overlooks Dollar Bounce

- USD/JPY ends week higher but JPY 2nd placed this week. - After Fed-induced USD rally does little to move JPY’s dial. - BoJ extends policy support, Japan ramps up vaccinations. Image © Adobe Stock. GBP/JPY reference rates at publication:. Spot: 152,29. Bank transfers (indicative guide): 146.95-148.02. Money transfer specialist...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasury yield curve flattens as Fed seen more proactive on inflation

(Updates prices) By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasury yields fell on Friday and the yield curve continued to flatten as market participants bet that the Federal Reserve will act sooner to clamp down on inflation pressures if they persist. The Fed surprised markets on Wednesday when it said that policymakers are forecasting two interest rate hikes in 2023. The statement pushed up two-year and five-year yields, which are the most sensitive to rate changes. Long-dated yields, however, have since dropped, led by declines in 30-year bond yields. Analysts say that many investors are unwinding trades that were betting on higher inflation as the U.S. central bank indicates it will not let price pressures surge as high as some were fearing. “It does seem as though the market has now shifted its view that the Fed’s going to let inflation run wild, to the Fed’s basically going to kill inflation in the cradle,” said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York, adding that "the truth is probably somewhere in the middle." “They are trying to reinforce their control of the narrative. I don’t think they want the narrative to be that the Fed is behind the curve on inflation,” Goldberg said. Yields jumped on Friday after St. Louis Federal Reserve bank President James Bullard said he thinks rate increases will begin next year as inflation rises faster than expected. "We were expecting a good year, a good reopening, but this is a bigger year than we were expecting, more inflation than we were expecting, and I think it's natural that we've tilted a little bit more hawkish here to contain inflationary pressures," Bullard said. Two-year yields rose to 0.2581% after touching 0.284% earlier in the day, which was the highest since April 2020. Five-year yields dipped to 0.8779% after earlier hitting 0.962%, which was the highest since April 5. Bullard's comments "are confirmation on the shift at the Fed, which is now more concerned about upside inflationary pressures," Citigroup analysts Calvin Tse and Kiranpal Singh said in a report on Friday. The yield curve continued to flatten after Bullard's comments. The curve between five-year and 30-year bonds has seen the largest move, flattening to 111 basis points, the smallest yield gap since September. It has flattened from 140 basis points before the Fed statement. Analysts say the move is being exaggerated by investors unwinding crowded trades betting on curve steepening. "We think it’s possible long-end steepeners were being used as a positive carry way of positioning for higher yields, especially with the expected Fed liftoff date nearly two years away, and the unwinds of those positions added flattening pressure," analysts at JPMorgan said in a report on Thursday. The yield curve between two-year and 10-year notes flattened to 122 basis points on Friday, the flattest since February. Benchmark 10-year notes were last at 1.445%. JPMorgan analysts are maintaining a short recommendation on 10-year notes, adding that they think the first rate hike will not be until the second half of 2023 and that they “expect policy will remain accommodative for some time following liftoff.” The fed funds futures market is pricing for rate hikes to begin in February 2023. The cost of borrowing Treasuries in the overnight repurchase agreement market (repo) was at 6 basis points on Friday. It has risen since the Fed on Wednesday raised the interest rate it pays banks on reserves by five basis points to 0.15%, and the rate it pays on overnight reverse repurchase agreements to 0.05% from zero. The fed funds effective rate rose four basis points on Thursday to 10 basis points, the highest since August 2020. Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.04 0.0406 0.003 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-190/256 0.2581 0.045 Three-year note 99-86/256 0.4744 0.042 Five-year note 99-98/256 0.8779 -0.001 Seven-year note 100-60/256 1.2147 -0.040 10-year note 101-168/256 1.4448 -0.066 20-year bond 104-128/256 1.9754 -0.070 30-year bond 107-212/256 2.0247 -0.076 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) GooU.S. 2-year dollar swap 6.25 -1.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 7.75 -1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 5.00 -1.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap -4.25 -0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -31.00 -1.50 spread (Reporting by David Randall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Hawkish Bullard comments roil Wall Street, indexes drop

June 18 (Reuters) - Wall Street stocks fell on Friday after comments by Federal Reserve official James Bullard that inflation was stronger than anticipated shook investors' confidence in their existing positions, sending all three major indexes sharply lower. The blue-chip Dow and the benchmark S&P 500 were set for their...
Marketsmining.com

Copper price slumps as dollar touches two-month high

Copper prices fell on Friday, pressured by China’s plan to sell reserves, and a firm dollar buoyed by the prospect of US interest rate hikes. Copper for delivery in July fell 0.8% from Thursday’s settlement price, touching $4.14 per pound ($9,115 per tonne) midday Friday on the Comex market in New York.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar falls for fourth week on Fed 'shock waves'

(Adds dealer quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar weakens 0.5% against the greenback * Touches its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480 * New home prices post largest annual rise since November 2006 * Gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrows by 7.4 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, June 18 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar weakened to its lowest level in nearly eight weeks against the greenback on Friday and posted its biggest weekly decline since March last year, as the Federal Reserve's more hawkish stance led to short-covering of U.S. dollars. The loonie was trading 0.5% lower at 1.2422 to the greenback, or 80.50 U.S. cents, after earlier touching its weakest level since April 26 at 1.2480. For the week, it was down 2%, after ending lower in the three previous weeks. "We have seen some pretty material short-dollar positions in the market and we have seen traders rushing in to cover those shorts," said Andrew Cherry, head of global markets, HSBC Bank Canada. "The Fed surprised the market on Wednesday, sending some pretty big shock waves through currency and rate markets," Cherry added. On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank signaled interest rate hikes could begin in 2023, sooner than previous guidance of 2024. Canada is a major producer of commodities, including copper and oil, which have benefited from Fed stimulus. Copper was down more than 8% for the week, but oil notched a fourth week of gains after OPEC sources said the producer group expected limited U.S. oil output growth this year. Canada is extending a ban on non-essential travel with the United States and the rest of the world until July 21, officials said, prompting frustration from businesses and U.S. legislators. Domestic data showed new home prices rising in May at an annual rate of 11.3%, the largest increase since November 2006. Canadian government bond yields were mixed across a flatter curve, with the 10-year falling 1.4 basis points to 1.380%. The gap between 2- and 10-year rates narrowed by 7.4 basis points to 92.7 basis points in favor of the longer-dated bond, the smallest spread since Feb. 18. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Andrea Ricci)
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Fed-fueled dollar rises as bears make for exits

LONDON, June 18 (Reuters) - The dollar extended its advance against a basket of currencies on Friday, building on the gains logged after the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this week surprised markets by signaling it would raise interest rates and end emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. The dollar index ,...
BusinessWNMT AM 650

Dollar hits two-month highs on Fed’s hawkish surprise; kiwi climbs after GDP

TOKYO (Reuters) – The dollar rose to its highest level in almost two months versus major peers on Thursday after the Federal Reserve brought forward its projections for the first post-pandemic interest rate hikes into 2023, citing an improved health situation and dropping a long-standing reference that the crisis was weighing on the economy.
WorldNECN

Asia-Pacific Stocks Slip as U.S. Fed Signals Rate Hikes in 2023

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific dipped in Thursday morning trade, as investors watch for market reaction after the U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday moved up its timeline for rate hikes. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 shed 0.33% in early trade while the Topix index sat below the flatline. South Korea's...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Hawkish Fed fuels dollar, leaves stocks and bonds bruised

LONDON, June 17 (Reuters) - World equities were heading for their biggest fall in weeks on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve startled investors by signalling it might raise interest rates at a much faster pace than assumed, sending bond yields and the dollar sharply higher. The dollar added to...
Stocksinvesting.com

European shares slip from record highs on hawkish Fed; CureVac sinks

(Reuters) -European shares fell from record highs on Thursday, tracking declines on Wall Street after the Federal Reserve surprised investors by taking a hawkish tone to its policy, while CureVac sank 40% after failing in a pivotal COVID-19 vaccine trial. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was down 0.3%, snapping a...
MarketsStreetInsider.com

Dollar surges to two-month high on Fed rate-hike projection

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar jumped on Thursday and hit a two-month high against a basket of currencies, a day after U.S. Federal Reserve officials surprised markets by projecting a hike in interest rates and end to emergency bond-buying sooner than expected. On Wednesday, Fed officials projected an accelerated...