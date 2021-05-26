Kim Kardashian removes game levels inspired by Prince Harry and Megan.Celebrity

newsbreak-logo
Kim Kardashian removes game levels inspired by Prince Harry and Megan.

By travispark
pennsylvanianewstoday.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe level of Kim Kardashian’s mobile game, inspired by the Duke of Sussex’s decision to leave the British royal family, has been removed. New content has been added to the app title “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood”, which was first released in 2014. At a level called Royal Runaways, Princess Bianca and her husband, Prince Aston, are depicted talking about falling in love and quitting their royal life.

pennsylvanianewstoday.com
