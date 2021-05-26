Cancel
Vaccine makers' anti-patent waiver lobbying heats up

By Katie Adams
beckershospitalreview.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrugmakers that produce COVID-19 vaccines are dedicating more time and effort lobbying against a COVID-19 vaccine patent waiver, The Wall Street Journal reported May 26. U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai said May 5 the U.S. will support waiving intellectual property protections for COVID-19 vaccines to expedite global vaccine production as the pandemic continues to rage in India and South America. She said the U.S. would actively participate in negotiations at the World Trade Organization over the matter, saying the negotiations "will take time given the consensus-based nature of the institution and the complexity of the issues involved."

www.beckershospitalreview.com
