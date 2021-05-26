Vaccine makers' anti-patent waiver lobbying heats up

The COVID-19 vaccine remains in the spotlight, as the U.S. and the world continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic. While there has been significant improvement in supplies and availability of the vaccine, many parts of the world experiencing outbreaks in infections are still struggling to secure enough vaccine. This has led to over 100 countries backing a WHO proposal to temporarily waive patent protection on the COVID-19 vaccines and enable more manufacturers to produce the badly-needed vaccines. In contrast, in the U.S., where we believe there is enough supply to theoretically achieve herd immunity, vaccination rates have slowed, making herd immunity, if we assume current vaccine rates do not decline further, potentially achievable in the mid to late third quarter. Still, the successful development and deployment of the COVID-19 vaccine has been largely a win for the pharmaceutical industry, from a reputational halo and financial perspective. We have been increasingly receiving the question as to why there has not been any positive ratings actions for the pharmaceutical industry yet. However, we believe positive actions at this point would be premature, given the uncertainty as to the sustainability of the momentum and which companies would be the major winners over the longer term, along with ongoing questions around companies' commitments to use vaccine profits to permanently reduce leverage.