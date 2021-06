Netflix has been teasing all week that something Witcher-related was coming this Friday, and now the big day is finally here. In fact, The Witcher and The Witcher Netflix accounts started teasing things again this morning, and thankfully the wait is now officially over, as Netflix revealed the first teaser for the long-awaited season 2. The season was hit hard by the pandemic, having to halt production several times, but the team kept at it and eventually wrapped filming not all that long ago. The latest reports said it was already deep into post-production, and it appears they are far enough in to have footage of Ciri to tease in the brief preview of the next season which you can see in the video below.