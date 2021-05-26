Dr. Bob Tackett passed away unexpectedly early in the morning of May 23, 2021, at the age of 59. Bob was born in Colorado Springs, CO. Following the loss of his biological father, Bob eventually moved with his family to Meriden, KS, living with his mother, stepfather (who he knew as and called Dad), and three siblings. Bob graduated from Jefferson West High School and he and his brother Jim went on to be first-generation college graduates of The University of Kansas. Bob continued his education toward becoming a physician by attending The University of Kansas School of Medicine. Bob met and married his wife Becky prior to beginning medical school. They moved to Wichita, KS, for the latter half of medical school and residency. Their two sons were born during their time in Wichita. Upon the completion of residency, the Tacketts relocated to Wamego, KS, where Bob practiced family medicine for 15 years. He was a well known and loved member of the community. Bob demonstrated a persistent passion for knowing those in his care well while serving their medical needs. Bob transitioned to student health and cared for the Kansas State University community for 16 years.