Airbnb has announced the recipients of grants totaling $10 million awarded through the Airbnb Community Fund. Launched in 2020, the fund plans to invest, in partnership with Airbnb hosts and Global Giving, $100 million over ten years in nonprofits serving hosts' communities. Inaugural grants were awarded to a hundred and fifty local and national organizations in more than forty countries working in this year's focus areas: COVID-19 relief, economic empowerment, and education. To select the grantees, Airbnb's Host Advisory Board worked with Global Giving to review and compile a list of nonprofits, and members of Airbnb Host Clubs then voted for the organizations they believed had the greatest impact in their regions.