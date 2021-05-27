Jackson County Joins Chorus of Concerns Over Gov. Kate Brown’s Mask Rules

Jackson County has joined the growing chorus of concerns in Oregon’s business community over the state’s new mask rules. The rural southern Oregon county’s three commissioners voiced strong objections to the state’s requirements on Tuesday in a letter to Gov. Kate Brown. The rules require a business to check the vaccination status of people if it wants to allow fully vaccinated people to be maskless on the premises. If they wish, business owners can opt out and still require everyone to wear masks regardless of their vaccination status.