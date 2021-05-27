TAELER: Alexa Bliss Celebrates WWE Career Milestone

Earlier this month WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss had the distinct honor of adding yet another star-studded spectacular year to her already impressive career in the WWE. As of mid May 2021, the Raw Women's Division standout would come to see her seventh successful year in WWE. Celebrating her seventh year in WWE and well on her way to ten with the company, there is no end in sight to what Alexa Bliss can accomplish. As a women's wrestler myself, I cannot help but give immense appreciation and credit where its due. Alexa Bliss has been a mainstay star on WWE program that has risen to every challenge on each and every WWE branded program.