STOCKTON, NJ. – A new retail deli concept, founded by principals of 618 Hospitality Group and scheduled to open for business June 19, was designed to bring not only the cuisine, but also the Jewish-American culture of traditional New York-style delicatessens to New Jersey. The hospitality company’s founders, Nick Liberato, Michael Dalewitz and partner, Steve Lau’s new eatery, The Borscht Belt Delicatessen, was developed to revive a foodservice concept that was prominent in New York's Catskills Mountains’ Borscht Belt region from the 1920s to the 1990s. The deli’s mission carries on the tradition of providing a family-gathering place that features food and entertainment with a nod to Jewish culture and transplanting the venture from New York to New Jersey’s Stockton Market, at 19 Bridge Street.