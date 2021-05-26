Warren White
Warren Nichols White, Jr., 68, died at his home on Monday, May 24, 2021. Warren was born in Fort Worth, TX, on November 12, 1952, the son of Warren N. White, Sr. and Hazel Mae Renaudin White. Finishing his secondary education at St. Paul’s High School in Covington, LA, he pursued a Bachelor of Science Degree in Engineering with honors in Electrical Engineering at Tulane University in New Orleans, LA. In the summer of 1974, he began working for General Electric in Schenectady, NY.themercury.com