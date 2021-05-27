Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
China

Xi, Spanish PM Sanchez talk on bilateral, China-Europe cooperation

Birmingham Star
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING, May 27 (Xinhua) -- It is foreseeable that in the future, China-Europe relations will embrace new opportunities and meanwhile confront various challenges, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday. In a phone conversation with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Xi noted that the key is to firmly grasp the...

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Latin America#Spanish#Chinese#Cpc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
China
Related
Worlddallassun.com

Uyghurs repression: Muslim countries cooperated with China

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 26 (ANI): The Muslim-majority countries across the Middle East and Asia -- have cooperated with Beijing to surveil, detain, and repatriate Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities from China who have fled Xinjiang, according to researchers. China's Transnational Repression of Uyghurs Dataset, a new database and report that...
IndiaPosted by
AFP

Furious patriots: China's diplomatic makeover backfires

For over a year they have whipped up outrage against the West, but as China's "wolf warrior" diplomats are told to tone down the fury, they face an unexpected source of opposition: nationalists at home. Under fire in recent years over issues ranging from human rights abuses to blame for the Covid-19 pandemic, Beijing unleashed a new breed of diplomat that became known as "wolf warriors" -- a popular term for belligerent nationalism inspired by a Chinese blockbuster film. Foreign ministry spokespeople and officials abroad adopted a strident and indignant tone to loudly defend the Communist-led country and even promote conspiracy theories or openly insult foreign counterparts. But in something of an about-turn, President Xi Jinping this month urged top political leaders to help cultivate a "reliable, admirable and respectable" international image in a bid to improve China's soft power.
Cell PhonesTennessee Tribune

China’s Xi Jinping App Targets Women In Romance Scams

BEIJING — Local media and public security bureaus across China have reported a surge of men targeting women in romance scams using Study Xi, Strong Nation in recent months. It’s an app created by the Communist Party’s propaganda department in 2019 to promote the study of “Xi Jinping Thought.”. The...
IndiaBirmingham Star

India-Indonesia reviews bilateral cooperation under CSP

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): The sixth round of Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) between India and Indonesia was held virtually and reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship, under the framework of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. "6th round of Foreign Office Consultations between India and Indonesia held virtually today....
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Hill

China's COVID-19 vaccine duplicity

Is China lying about its COVID-19 vaccines? It appears so, and who is surprised? China has lied about many aspects of COVID-19 from the start, helping to cause millions of deaths and untold financial hardship. Over-hyping the efficacy of its vaccines would be just one more insult to the gullible globe.
Businessomahanews.net

Update: Xi says China ready to consolidate friendly ties with Serbia

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China stands ready to work with Serbia to make their friendly relations even stronger with the passing of time. In a telephone conversation with his Serbian counterpart, Aleksandar Vucic, Xi noted that as both China and Serbia are...
Chinawhtc.com

Australians’ trust in China plummets amid bilateral tensions – poll

CANBERRA (Reuters) – Australians’ trust in China has plunged and for the first time more people view Beijing as a security threat than a economic partner, a widely watched poll published on Wednesday showed. The Lowy Institute’s annual poll shows more than 60% of Australians see China as a security...
Chinathenashvillenews.net

China urges U.S. to stop disrupting sci-tech cooperation

BEIJING, June 22 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday urged the U.S. side to stop disrupting the regular exchanges and cooperation between the two countries in science and technology. Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to a query concerning the former University...
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

China Says U.S. Blackmailing Them Into Cooperating With COVID Origins Probe

The Chinese government says it deplores attempts by the United States to "blackmail" it into cooperating with further COVID-19 origin-tracing efforts, after the top White House aide warned Beijing was risking "isolation in the international community." Jake Sullivan, President Joe Biden's national security adviser, told Fox News on Sunday that...
Politicsbuffalonynews.net

Xi calls for greater development of China-Congo Republic relations

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to work with the Republic of the Congo to deepen political mutual trust and share more governance experience with each other to push for greater development of bilateral ties. In a telephone conversation with Denis...
Economybostonnews.net

China ready to join Finland for stronger trade: Xi

BEIJING, June 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Monday that China is ready to join Finland in giving play to complementary strengths, and making two-way trade bigger and stronger. In a telephone conversation with his Finnish counterpart, Sauli Niinisto, Xi also said that Finnish firms are welcome to...
Presidential Electionmymixfm.com

China’s Xi congratulates Raisi on election as Iranian president

BEIJING (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping sent his congratulations on Monday to Ebrahim Raisi on his election as Iran’s president, saying their two countries were “comprehensive strategic partners”, state media reported. Raisi, a hardliner and fierce critic of the West, won election on Friday. China has close energy and...
Politicsteletrader.com

China, N. Korea to boost cooperation - Beijing envoy

China and North Korea are "faced with a new starting point" in their relations, and should use the opportunity to "strengthen the cooperation and the strategic communication" at a "working level," Beijing's Ambassador to North Korea Ambassador Li Jinjun stated. According to Rodong Sinmun, Li underlined that strong ties between...
Public Healthcctv.com

Xi says China to continue supporting Fiji's COVID-19 fight

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping said Thursday that China is ready to continue providing vaccines and other support for Fiji's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. In a phone conversation with Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, Xi said China will set up a China-Pacific Island Countries reserve...
IndustryAviation Week

Shenzhou-12 Docks With Tianhe, China Welcomes Cooperation

China’s Shenzhou-12 spacecraft and its three taikonauts successfully docked with the Tianhe orbital module June 17 following launch aboard a Long March-2F at 9:22 a.m. local time. This is the country’s first manned space mission in five years, and with the longest duration so far—the trio will spend... Subscription Required.
Foreign PolicyForeign Policy

Will Europe Get Tough on China?

Welcome to Foreign Policy’s China Brief. The highlights this week: The G-7 summit shows some U.S. allies could get on board to counter China, Beijing admits damage to a reactor after an alert at a nuclear power plant, and the U.S. Defense Department plans a new task force in the Asia-Pacific.
WorldThe Guardian

China and the west must now cooperate to achieve global Covid vaccine coverage

“Vaccine diplomacy” has evolved into a dirty phrase, not least in relation to China and the notion that its government could be exchanging ineffective jabs for geopolitical capital. At the weekend the G7 pledged just 1bn of the 11bn vaccines needed to immunise low- and middle-income countries, suggesting that the west cannot vaccinate the world alone. But, over the past month, international scientific and public health authorities have confirmed an exciting finding: despite the doubts of some critics, vaccines made by Chinese companies actually work. While they may remain ideological adversaries, China and the west now have no choice but to collaborate on vaccinating the world.
POTUSWashington Post

China looms over Biden’s Europe trip

You’re reading an excerpt from the Today’s WorldView newsletter. Sign up to get the rest, including news from around the globe, interesting ideas and opinions to know, sent to your inbox every weekday. President Biden intended his tour through Europe to be an exercise in contrast with his right-wing predecessor....