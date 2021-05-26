newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How do you separate Hamas and Islam?

By Caleb Robertson
GoDanRiver.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn my piece regarding the recent Colorado shooting, I gave the idea that maybe we should deport Muslims rather than ban AR15s (“It’s more about Muslims than guns,” April 26). The letter received equal amounts of support and opposition. One Chatham man, Robert McNutt, wrote to the paper calling my...

godanriver.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Carter
Person
Ronald Reagan
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamas#Gaza Strip#Isis#Israel#Palestinian Attacks#Isis#Muslims#Chatham#Americans#Encyclopedia#Christian#Islamic State#Islamist Movement#Iran#Historical Palestine#Freedom Of Speech#Hate Speech#God#People#Calling
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Syria
News Break
Society
News Break
Religion
Country
Iraq
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Geraldo Rivera Says US Complicit in ‘Ongoing Crime Against Humanity,’ Gets Accused of ‘Hamas Propaganda’ in Heated Fox News Clash

A Wednesday Fox News segment got heated as Geraldo Rivera criticized U.S. support for Israel and Katie Pavlich accused him of pushing “Hamas propaganda.”. Martha MacCallum kicked off the segment Wednesday by saying to Rivera, “It sounds like you are sympathetic to [Congresswoman Rashida] Talib’s argument here.”. “I am indeed,...
Middle Easttexasstandard.org

Peace Activists Say Conflict In Gaza Isn’t About Religion; It’s About Israeli Settlement Policies

For years, it’s been difficult for policymakers and citizens to have honest and detailed discussions of U.S.-Israel policy as it pertains to the Palestinian territory of Gaza. But the conflict between Palestinians and Israelis in recent weeks has seen more people become vocal about their support for Palestinians, particularly as the world waits to see how long the current ceasefire between Palestine and Israel holds.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Shore News Network

Ted Cruz says Ilhan Omar acting as Press Secretary for Terrorist Hamas

WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Monday, U.S. Senator Ted Cruz called out Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, a cheerleader for the terrorist Palestinian organization Hamas. “Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection,” Omar said. “Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don’t exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It’s unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid.”
POTUSPosted by
Newsweek

Mideast Conflict Was Tough for Israel, Terrible for Hamas, Great for Biden

The tentative ceasefire between Israel and Hamas announced late Thursday afternoon, to take effect on Friday, did more than avert a crisis for President Joe Biden. What at first looked like a nightmare scenario—intensifying violence between Israel and the Palestinians after four years of relative quiet while his predecessor Donald Trump was in office—has turned out to be a dream opportunity seized.
Middle EastYNET News

Qatar's curriculum filled with anti-Semitism, anti-Israel propaganda

A recent report shows that Qatar’s curriculum is full of anti-Israel sentiment as well as extreme anti-Semitism and thus does not meet the UN’s educational standards on issues of acceptance, peace and tolerance. Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter. The report was published by the Institute for Monitoring Peace and...
PalestineSlate

The Clubhouse Room Where Israelis and Palestinians Are Actually Talking

On Thursday morning, I heard a woman in Gaza painfully describe how her terrified child clings to her during Israeli strikes. That was followed shortly thereafter by an Israeli Jewish woman describing how her parents were killed in a terror attack as they drove home from a child’s birthday party years ago. On Thursday afternoon, I heard from a woman whose Palestinian Christian grandmother fled Haifa for Lebanon in 1948, and from the Jewish French son of Holocaust survivors, who had lived lives of gutting trauma. Later, I heard from an American Palestinian woman who talked about her trips to visit family in Palestine, where she faced multiple IDF checkpoints and searches and harassment unimaginable to most Americans.
Foreign Policysouthfront.org

Israel Rejects U.S. Decision To Re-Open Consulate In East Jerusalem

On May 27th, Israeli authorities rejected the US plan to reopen its consulate in East Jerusalem, local media reported. Israel’s Ambassador in Washington, Gilad Erdan, said that the government firmly opposes the move to reopen the consulate catering for the Palestinians within what he described as Israel’s “sovereign territory”. According...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Newsweek

Lauren Boebert Calls Ilhan Omar 'Full-Time Propagandist For Hamas'

Representative Lauren Boebert has called Representative Ilhan Omar a "propagandist" for Islamic fundamentalist group Hamas following the Democrat's criticism of Israel. Boebert, a Republican who represents Colorado's 3rd congressional district, made the claim on Twitter on Monday in what appeared to be a response to Omar's comments about recent Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip.
Advocacyaudacy.com

The Latest: Turkey Muslims to Hamas: 'Continue resistance'

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Latest on the stepped-up fighting between Israel and militant Hamas rulers (all times local):. ISTANBUL — Hundreds of Muslims in Turkey have rallied, urging Palestinians to “continue resistance” against Israel. They shouted support for militant Hamas leaders on Friday at a symbolic funeral prayer for Palestinians...
Foreign Policyfloridianpress.com

Ilhan Omar Calls Aid to Israel an ‘Act of Terrorism’

After a long period of inaction in regard to sending more aid to Israel after Hamas began raining rockets down on Israelis, the Biden Administration finally approved a massive $735 million US-Israel weapons sale. However, woke progressives in the House have not taken kindly to the sale of arms, leading Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) to call the move “An act of terrorism.”
Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Israel-Gaza live: Al-Jazeera says Israeli strike on office ‘human rights violation’ and ‘could be war crime’

An Al-Jazeera director has said an Israeli airstrike that destroyed their offices, among those of other media outlets, is a “blatant violation of human rights and is internationally considered a war crime”. The Israeli military had told the owner of the al-Jalaa building - which also contained Associated Press offices, among others, and appartments - about an impending attack on Saturday.An airstrike destroyed the tower block on the Gaza Strip about an hour after people were told to evacuate.The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has claimed that it destroyed a multi-storey building that housed international media outlets because it contained “military assets belonging to Hamas military intelligence”. “The building contained civilian media offices, which the Hamas terror organisation hides behind and uses as human shields,” an IDF statement said.Meanwhile, the death toll in Israel rose after an Israeli air raid in Gaza city killed at least 10 Palestinians in the deadliest single strike since violence erupted in the region earlier this week.The strike on a three-storey house in a refugee camp in the city is understood to have killed eight children and two women from an extended family.
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

MTG: Ilhan Omar’s ‘Jihad Squad’ Has Endorsed ‘Hamas Terrorism’

Washington, D.C.—Shortly after votes were cast in the House Chamber on Tuesday, The Floridian caught up with conservative Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), who has become a large moving target for Democrats over her firm support for President Donald Trump and who had a lot to say about Palestine and her Democrat colleagues in the now-infamous “Squad,” who she refers to as, the “Jihad Squad.”
Congress & Courtsfloridianpress.com

Cruz Calls Out Indecisive Democrats Continuing Israeli Military Aide

While tensions rise in the Middle East, politicians at home are continuing to grapple with the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which has prompted Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to call out Democrats’ indecisive action on Israel. Although President Biden (D) has claimed he backs Israel, little to...