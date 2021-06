New England Patriots Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick. BB: First of all, a big congratulations to the Bruins and Coach [Bruce] Cassidy's great win last night. A heck of a game, like it seems like they've all been, so we're behind them and go B's. We've got a lot of big games coming up, so wish them well and Coach Cassidy's done a great job there and a lot of great players. I love their style of play, so I just want to show our support.