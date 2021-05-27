Cancel
Makeup

According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Loved Eye Cream Is ‘Like Botox for Your Eyes’

By Rachel Nussbaum
People
People
 22 days ago

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. Tracee Ellis Ross is such a ray of light that if anyone could make us believe in a beauty routine of smiling, constant laughter, and nothing else, it'd be her. So it only adds to the appeal that time and again, Ross comes clean about her skin regimen — and given that she developed Pattern hair products by hand, you know her standards are high. But that much was obvious from how good she looks, and according to Ross, her trademark huge eyes get a little help from one extraordinary eye cream.

People

People

