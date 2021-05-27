According to Shoppers, This Celebrity-Loved Eye Cream Is ‘Like Botox for Your Eyes’

I’ve been in the dark as a Victorian child or as a Serge Gainsbourg post-bender circles under the eye since I was very young. I like to think that it is the result of being a wise old soul or a physical manifestation of the romantic and the poetic I don’t know what, but I think we all know it’s just genetics. I almost tried eye cream and concealer on the planet, with different levels of success. Recently, I became interested in the many caffeine-containing eye creams. I’m curious to know if they really work or if it’s a single brand. I turned to an expert to think his best eye creams with caffeine, and it happens that they can be into something!