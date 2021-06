As we get back into gear after the June long weekend, the city sure isn't slowing down. We're down to the last week of Sydney Solstice, the city-wide festival heralding an exciting new era for Sydney’s after-dark culture, and reviving the city after lock-downs and lock-outs with a sprawling program celebrating all things nightlife (until Sunday Jun 20). Get rugged up, because there's cultural and creative hubs popping up after dark in some unusual places. But there's also plenty more to do, eat and see during daylight hours.