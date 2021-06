XQc isn't afraid to voice his opinion on the state of streaming, particular when it comes to "Grand Theft Auto." After being booted from the NoPixel "GTA" roleplaying server, the streamer even said he's fine with some of his bans, accepting the punishment for breaking the server's strict rules. However, there's one thing that xQc cannot abide, and that's someone telling him what to do. Though he has charted a new and chaotic future in GTA roleplay, xQc has still found himself dealing with a large number of stream snipers and backseat gamers. While the streamer might have let his anger get the best of him in this latest debacle, his sentiment stands.