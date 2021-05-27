Cancel
Elections

Hong Kong legislature resumes debate to change electoral law

By ZEN SOO
TribTown.com
 2021-05-27

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s legislature on Thursday resumed a debate to change electoral laws that would drastically reduce the public’s ability to vote for lawmakers and increase the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city. Once approved, the amendments mean the city’s national security department will check...

www.tribtown.com
Joshua Wong
Jimmy Lai
#Hong Kong#Legislature#Apple Daily
Beijing, CN
Elections
China
